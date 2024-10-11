Omar Abdullah Stakes Claim To Form Government In Jammu And Kashmir

Omar Abdullah dismissed all claims of ignoring Jammu area after the government formation (File)

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah on Friday evening met LG Manoj Sinha and staked claim to form the government in the territory as he submitted the letters of support that party has received.

After meeting LG Sinha, Omar Abdullah said that the swearing-in ceremony can probably be conducted on Tuesday (October 15) or Wednesday (October 16), as the LG has conveyed that the completion of paperwork can take up to 2-3 days.

"I met the LG and handed over letters of support that I have received from the Congress, CPM, AAP and independents. I requested him to fix a date for the swearing-in ceremony so that the government can start functioning," Omar Abdullah said.

Speaking on the oath ceremony, he said, "It will be a long process as there is Centre rule here. The LG will first send the documents to Rashtrapati Bhawan and then to Home Ministry. We have been told it will take 2-3 days. So if it happens before Tuesday, we will have the swearing-in ceremony on Wednesday.

Omar Abdullah dismissed all claims of ignoring Jammu area after the government formation and said, "All I want to say is that Jammu will not be ignored in this government."

The Congress today formally extended its backing to the National Conference for forming the government in Jammu and Kashmir by giving a letter of support.

Congress held meeting of its legislature party here on Friday and authorised the party's central leadership to elect CLP leader.

National Conference-Congress alliance has come to power in Jammu and Kashmir in the assembly polls. The alliance won 48 seats with NC carrying the alliance to power on its shoulders as Congress could win only six seats. Ninety assembly seats in Jammu and Kashmir assembly went to the polls in three-phased election.

The letter of support by Congress and independent as well as the AAP paved the way for National Conference staking claim to form government in Jammu and Kashmir. It will be the first elected government in Jammu and Kashmir after abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of state into two union territories.

Omar Abdullah, who has been elected as Leader of National Conference, said that whenever a government is formed in Jammu and Kashmir, it should pass a resolution and begin talks with the union government to restore Jammu and Kashmir's statehood.

