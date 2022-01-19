Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: Akhilesh Yadav To Contest UP Assembly Elections, Say Sources

Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of votes will be held on March 10.

Akhilesh Yadav, after much dilly-dallying, has likely decided to contest the Uttar Pradesh election, sources said today. He had earlier said he would not contest the polls and would prefer to focus on every seat in the state.

Akhilesh Yadav is the Lok Sabha MP from Azamgarh in eastern Uttar Pradesh. His seat has not been decided yet, sources say.

Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur, Punjab, and Uttarakhand will vote over seven phases starting February 10, with counting of votes scheduled for March 10.

A total of 690 Assembly constituencies will vote over the next two months, with the maximum in UP (403 seats) followed by Punjab (117), Uttarakhand (70), Manipur (60) and Goa (40).



Jan 19, 2022 10:37 (IST) Assembly Polls 2022: BJP To Finalise Candidates For UP, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa In CEC Meeting Today

The BJP will finalize the names of candidates for the Assembly elections to Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Goa in the Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting on Wednesday to be held at the party headquarters in the national capital, which is likely to be joined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will join this meeting virtually and the members of CEC whose COVID reports are positive will also join the meeting virtually.

After several rounds of meetings, BJP had finalized the names of the candidates for the third, fourth, and fifth phases, as well as the seat-sharing formula in the alliance, which has also been finalized but the final decision will be taken today in the election committee meeting.

BJP's core committee has completed its preparations for 160 seats for Uttar Pradesh and for which party national president JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, State General Secretary Sunil Bansal, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and BJP state president Swatantra Dev Singh had long discussions among themselves.

Jan 19, 2022 09:55 (IST) Assembly Polls 2022: Rakesh Tikait Denies Extending Support To Any Political Party

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait has denied the reports of the Union extending support to any political party in the run-up to the assembly elections in five states.

Mr Tikait, who arrived at Magh Mela to attend a three-day 'Chintan Shivir' of farmers at Parade Ground, on Tuesday, said, "We will not support anyone in this election."

His statement comes after BKU president Naresh Tikait had appealed for support for the Rashtriya Lok Dal-Samajwadi Party alliance in the upcoming assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh. However, after a few hours of the meeting with BJP's Sanjeev Balyan in Sisauli, the BKU chief withdrew his statement and said that he is not supporting anyone.

In the farmers' 'Chintan Shivir', Rakesh Tikait said, they deliberated on the problems of the farmers.

Jan 19, 2022 09:26 (IST) Akhilesh Yadav Will Contest UP Polls, His First State Battle: Sources

Sources said the pressure was on the Samajwadi Party chief and former Chief Minister after the BJP's Yogi Adityanath, the incumbent Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, decided to contest the state polls for the first time.

Jan 19, 2022 09:03 (IST) Mulayam Singh Yadav's Daughter-In-Law To Join BJP Today, Claims Leader

Aparna Yadav, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav's daughter-in-law, will join BJP today, a senior BJP leader claimed Tuesday night. Ms Yadav's switch to the BJP, if it happens, will be a big blow to the Samajwadi Party just weeks ahead of the state polls.

In what is being seen as a tit-for-tat move after last week's setback to the ruling party with the exit of three UP ministers and several MLAs to join forces with Akhilesh Yadav, Haryana BJP in-charge Arun Yadav on Tuesday night tweeted in Hindi: "Aparna Yadav, the wife of Mulayam Singh Yadav's younger son Pratik will join BJP tomorrow in the presence of Yogi Adityanath at 10 am."