Mulayam Singh Yadav's Daughter-In-Law To Join BJP Tomorrow, Claims Leader

Aparna Yadav is the daughter-in-law of Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Aparna Yadav, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav's daughter-in-law, will join BJP tomorrow, a senior BJP leader claimed Tuesday night. Ms Yadav's switch to the BJP, if it happens, will be a big blow to the Samajwadi Party just weeks ahead of the state polls.

Akhilesh Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav's son, has emerged as the key challenger to the ruling BJP in the state. He has also earned the backing of several opposition parties - Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress and Sharad Pawar's NCP - that are trying to put up an anti-BJP front ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Aparna Yadav is the wife of Mulayam Singh's younger son Pratik. The speculation about her joining the rival party comes just days after three UP ministers and several BJP MLAs quit the ruling party.

Days after the exits, all three former ministers - Swami Prasad Maurya, Dharam Singh Saini, and Dara Singh Chauhan - were welcomed by Akhilesh Yadav in his party. Vinay Shakya, Roshan Lal Verma, Mukesh Verma, and Bhagwati Sagar were among the MLAs who joined the Samajwadi Party after the exodus.

In what is being seen as a tit-for-tat move, days after the big setback, Haryana BJP in-charge Arun Yadav on Tuesday night tweeted in Hindi: "Aparna Yadav, the wife of Mulayam Singh Yadav's younger son Pratik will join BJP tomorrow in the presence of Yogi Adityanath at 10 am."

NDTV tried reaching out to Aparna Yadav for confirmation. A WhatsApp message sent to her was read by her but a reply is awaited.

