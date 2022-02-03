Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: In Manipur, All Parties Focus On 'Remove AFSPA'

Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of votes will be held on March 10. (File)

AFSPA-free Manipur. This is the battlefield slogan that every political party in Manipur is using to win support ahead of the assembly elections in the BJP-ruled state this month.

The National People's Party, or NPP, is a key ally of the BJP in the north-east state and it had helped the BJP form government in 2017 by adding its MLAs to reach the majority mark in the 60-seat house.

This time, the NPP under its chief Conrad Sangma will contest at least 40 seats in Manipur. Mr Sangma is also the Chief Minister of Meghalaya, where the NPP has its roots.

"We have been stressing on repealing the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act. That's very important for the people of Manipur, Nagaland and the northeast. So that's one very important agenda that we are stressing on," Mr Sangma told NDTV.

"There are of course multiple aspects when it comes to AFSPA. We have been against it as a party for the last 20 years. In fact when we came to power in Meghalaya, we strongly lobbied with the government to repeal it and it was done," Mr Sangma said.

Manipur and other states in the northeast have seen massive protests against AFSPA in the past, the most recent in Nagaland after six civilians were shot dead by the army special forces in an operation that went horribly wrong. A soldier died in a subsequent attack by villagers, who surrounded the jawans in anger and eight more civilians were shot dead in the protests that followed.

Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur, Punjab, and Uttarakhand will vote over seven phases starting February 10, with counting of votes scheduled for March 10.

A total of 690 Assembly constituencies will vote over the next two months, with the maximum in UP (403 seats) followed by Punjab (117), Uttarakhand (70), Manipur (60) and Goa (40).

Here are the LIVE Updates on Assembly Elections 2022:

Get NDTV Updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.

Feb 03, 2022 11:22 (IST) Yogi Adityanath Isolated In His Own Party: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday taunted Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, claiming that his own party had "isolated" him and accused him of playing the politics of negativity.

Addressing a joint press in Shamli's Kairana with Rashtriya Lok Dal's Jayant Chaudhary, Mr Yadav also attacked the Chief Minister over his "language" in the run-up to the assembly polls, which he said would be a "Bhaichara banaam Bharatiya Janata Party" (brotherhood versus the BJP) contest.

He referred to Yogi Adityanath's reported remarks on the "hot-blooded" SP-RLD alliance leaders. The Chief Minister had said their "khoon ki garmi" would cool down once the assembly election results come in.