Bullets Hit AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi's Car In UP, 1 Arrested

Visuals tweeted by Asaduddin Owaisi showed two bullet holes on his white SUV

AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi has alleged that shots were fired at his car when he was returning to Delhi after campaigning in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut. No one was injured but his car tyres were punctured, he said.

"We are all safe. Alhamdu'lilah," he wrote.

The incident took place at a toll plaza near Delhi, in Hapur in western Uttar Pradesh. The shooters left their weapons and escaped, said the Hyderabad MP.

"I was leaving for Delhi after a poll event in Kithaur, Meerut. Three to four rounds of bullets were fired upon my vehicle by two people near Chhajarsi toll plaza; there were a total of 3-4 people," Mr Owaisi said.

"Tyres of my vehicle (in pic) punctured, I left on another vehicle," he wrote.

He also tweeted about it.

कुछ देर पहले छिजारसी टोल गेट पर मेरी गाड़ी पर गोलियाँ चलाई गयी। 4 राउंड फ़ायर हुए। 3-4 लोग थे, सब के सब भाग गए और हथियार वहीं छोड़ गए। मेरी गाड़ी पंक्चर हो गयी, लेकिन मैं दूसरी गाड़ी में बैठ कर वहाँ से निकल गया। हम सब महफ़ूज़ हैं। अलहमदु'लिलाह। pic.twitter.com/Q55qJbYRih — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) February 3, 2022

Visuals tweeted by Mr Owaisi from the toll plaza showed two bullet holes on his white SUV, which remains at the spot. The third bullet allegedly hit a tyre. The MP left the area in another car.

The AIMIM leader had addressed a public meeting in Meerut while campaigning for the Uttar Pradesh election starting February 10.

Western Uttar Pradesh will vote on the opening day of the seven-phase election in India's most politically vital and populous state.