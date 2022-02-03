Rahul Gandhi To Declare Punjab Chief Minister Candidate On Sunday: Sources

Punjab Assembly Election 2022: Congress will announce its chief ministerial candidate on Sunday

The Congress will announce its chief ministerial candidate in Punjab on Sunday, sources have said. Party leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Ludhiana on Sunday, when he is likely to name who will become the Chief Minister of Punjab if Congress retains power in the border state.

The party has been seeking public opinion via phone calls on who should be the chief ministerial candidate, similar to what Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party had done in Punjab before it announced Bhagwant Mann.

There's a strong buzz that Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi is the party's favourite for the top job. Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu is also in the picture.

The call from the Congress plays a recorded message in Punjabi prompting listeners to press a key to vote among three options. Mr Channi's name has been placed at number one, followed by Mr Sidhu's. The third option asks whether Congress should go without a chief minister face.

With the electoral contest heating up in the state, all eyes are on the Congress's pick for the top job. Mr Sidhu had earlier publicly said the party should declare the candidate.

Mr Channi has been nominated from two assembly constituencies leading to speculations around him being favoured by the party and allowing him a backup chance if he loses in one of the seats. Mr Sidhu has repeatedly tried to project himself as the candidate.

A video clip starring Mr Channi, with a subtle endorsement by actor Sonu Sood, posted by the party in January had also triggered speculations of him being the party's choice.

Punjab will vote on February 20. Counting is on March 10.