Amit Shah's Warning For Akhilesh Yadav Ally Jayant Chaudhary Over Election Tie-Up In UP

Amit Shah attacked Samajwadi Party over several issues, including law and order (File)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah today cautioned Rashtriya Lok Dal president Jayant Chaudhary over his party's tie-up with Samajwadi Party, asking that when Akhilesh Yadav does not listen to his father and uncle, how will he be heard.

Addressing a poll event at the Anupshahr Assembly constituency in Bulandshahr, the Home Minister also claimed that the SP will not be able to form a government in Uttar Pradesh.

Praising the Yogi Adityanath-led government in UP, Amit Shah hit out at former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and asked if the Samajwadi Party chief can keep law and order in check in the state.

"He does not meet people, does only press conferences, and has our Jayant Ji by his side. Sarkar warkar to banni nahi hai ye samajh kar chalna (please understand Samajwadi Party will not form a government)... but Jayant Chaudhary thinks if the government is formed, Akhilesh Babu will listen to him. Jayant Babu, it's a fallacy. Someone who does not listen to his own father and uncle, how would he listen to you," Mr Shah said.

As such the SP is not going to form the government in UP but in case it does, then the RLD chief will be pushed out "on the third day" and Azam Khan, the jailed SP leader, will replace him, warned Amit Shah.

The senior BJP leader attacked the previous SP and BSP governments over the procurement of crops by the state and said the situation has changed under Prime Minister Narendra Modi with crops being procured at Minimum Support Price.

He credited his BJP with public welfare schemes like direct cash transfer into accounts of the poor, ration distribution, providing power supply for a longer duration, connecting homes with power lines, building toilets, among others.

"Why could you (the SP, BSP) not do this? It's because they gave contracts to only one caste and engaged in corruption," he alleged.

Amit Shah was in the district to campaign for Sanjay Sharma - BJP candidate from Anupshahr.

Anupshahr in Bulandshahr district is one of the 58 Assembly constituencies in western UP that will vote on February 10. The results will be declared on March 10.