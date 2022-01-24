"Dinner With Arvind Kejriwal" In Chief Minister's New Campaign For Polls

"50 Delhiites whose videos will go viral will be invited for dinner," AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal said.

The Aam Aadmi Party, which is in power in Delhi, today appealed to the people of the national capital to spread the word on the work done by its government on social media as it launched its digital campaign for the assembly elections that begin next month. "50 Delhiites whose videos will go viral will be invited for dinner after polls," party chief Arvind Kejriwal said.

"Upload videos on good works of Delhi government and tell people how you benefitted from it on Twitter, Instagram Facebook. Also WhatsApp people known to you in these states appealing them to give a chance to Kejriwal," the AAP chief, who is also the Chief Minister of Delhi, said as he launched "Ek Mauka Kejriwal Ko" (Give Kejriwal a chance) campaign today.

Mr Kejriwal said his government has done a number of good works like providing free electricity and water in Delhi.

"People from the United Nations came to see the mohalla clinics run in Delhi. The wife of US president visited schools here. Delhi is now getting 24-hour electricity. All this was possible because you the people of Delhi gave us a chance," he said.

He also appealed to his party workers to share such videos and make them viral on different social media platforms.

The Arvind Kejriwal's party is looking to expand its footprint in poll-bound Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Goa and Uttarakhand.