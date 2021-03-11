Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE Updates: Trinamool Defers Manifesto Release Following 'Attack' On Mamata Banerjee

The chief minister said that her leg got swollen because of the injury.

Trinamool Congress has deferred its manifesto release scheduled for today following an alleged attack on party chief and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Ms Banerjee on Wednesday had alleged that she was attacked by "four-five men" in Nandigram, injuring her left leg, hours after she filed nomination from the seat.

The incident happened around 6:15 pm when Ms Banerjee was about to leave the Birulia area near Reyapara after praying at a local temple, PTI reported.

"I was standing outside my car with the door open. I was praying from there on seeing a temple. Few people came around my car and pushed the door. The door hit my leg," she told reporters.

The chief minister said that her leg got swollen because of the injury and she was feeling feverish, besides having chest pain.

Pointing to her leg, she told reporters, "See how it has swollen."

