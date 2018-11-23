Assembly Elections 2018 Live Updates: PM Modi To Visit Mizoram, Sonia Gandhi To Hold First-Ever Rally In Telangana

PM Modi will address a rally in Lunglei and meet NGO and civil society leaders at Aizawl.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Mizoram for election campaign in the Congress-ruled state today while UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi will visit Telangana to address her first-ever rally for the upcoming assembly elections.

Mrs Gandhi, who will be accompanied her son and Congress president Rahul Gandhi, will address a rally in Medchal at 6 pm. The Congress leader is expected release the party's manifesto for the upcoming elections which, among others, promises waiver of all crop loans up to Rs 2 lakh.

Meanwhile, PM Modi will address a rally in Lunglei and meet with various NGO and civil society leaders at Aizawl, senior BJP leader Ram Madhav tweeted..

The campaign by the prime minister, who is his party's biggest draw, has in the past resulted in a late swing of votes in the favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party, party sources asserted, citing the Gujarat and Karnataka polls as examples.

