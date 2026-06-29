Assam's 'Hargila Army' Gets Praise From PM Modi In Mann Ki Baat

Assam's successful community-driven conservation of the endangered Greater Adjutant Stork, locally known as the Hargila, received national recognition after Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the initiative during the 135th episode of Mann Ki Baat.

Speaking about the unique conservation movement, PM Modi said the Hargila, despite playing an important role in maintaining ecological balance by cleaning the environment, was once considered a bad omen in parts of Assam. He praised wildlife biologist Dr Purnima Devi Barman for changing this perception by involving local women in protecting the endangered bird and spreading awareness about its ecological importance.

He noted that the campaign led to the formation of the "Hargila Army", a network of more than 20,000 rural women who have helped protect nesting trees and transformed the bird into a symbol of pride for their villages.

"The Hargila, despite its important role in maintaining ecological balance, was once considered a bad omen in some parts of Assam. Dr Purnima Devi Barman inspired thousands of women to come together as the 'Hargila Army', transforming fear into pride. Today, the bird has become an identity of these villages and a shining example of community-driven conservation," PM Modi said.

A day after PM Modi's remarks, Assam Forest Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah met Barman in Guwahati to review the progress of Hargila conservation and discuss ways to strengthen future initiatives.

During the meeting, Barman briefed the minister on the present status of the species, ongoing community-led conservation efforts and the challenges that continue to affect the bird. She also shared several recommendations to further improve conservation measures across the state.

Expressing gratitude for the national recognition, Dr Barman thanked PM Modi and the Assam government for their continued support.

"I am deeply honoured that Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi mentioned our work during Mann Ki Baat. I would also like to thank Assam Forest Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah, who has consistently followed and supported our conservation journey. I shared several suggestions regarding Hargila conservation, and the minister has assured us that the department will examine them positively," Barman said.

Mallabaruah said PM Modi's appreciation was a proud moment for Assam and acknowledged the efforts of Barman and thousands of community volunteers in changing public perception towards the endangered bird.

"It is a matter of great pride that the extraordinary work of Dr Purnima Devi Barman has been recognised at the highest level by our Hon'ble Prime Minister. Through the tireless efforts of Dr Barman and countless community volunteers, misconceptions surrounding the Hargila are gradually disappearing, paving the way for greater public participation in conservation," the minister said.

He reaffirmed the Assam government's commitment to protecting the state's biodiversity and said the Forest Department would continue working with conservationists, researchers and local communities to ensure the long-term survival of the Greater Adjutant Stork and other endangered species.

Barman, recipient of the prestigious National Geographic Wayfinder Award, has led the Hargila conservation movement for years, transforming the endangered bird from a symbol of superstition into one of conservation success through community participation.