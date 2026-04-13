Assam's Gen-Z Candidate's Mother Writes To Women's Panel Over Himanta Sarma

A formal complaint has been lodged with the National Commission for Women (NCW) against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, alleging false, defamatory, and misleading statements made during an election campaign, along with subsequent online harassment.

The complainant, Sujata Gurung Chowdhury, a resident of Guwahati and mother of the youngest candidate in Assam polls - 27 years old Kunki Chowdhury - who contested for AJP from Central Guwahati constituency against BJP's veteran Vijay Gupta.

The mother has sought urgent intervention from the Commission, claiming that she was targeted in the public domain despite having no direct involvement in electoral politics. According to the complaint, she was drawn into controversy due to her daughter, Kunki Chowdhury, contesting the ongoing Assam Assembly elections from the Guwahati Central constituency.

In her submission, Chowdhury alleged that during a public campaign, the Chief Minister made several accusations against her, including claims that her social media activity hurt public sentiments, that she harbored sympathies for Pakistan, supported “anti-national” elements, and publicly consumed beef. She has strongly denied all allegations, terming them “false, baseless, and malicious,” and politically motivated.

A key point in the complaint revolves around a photograph shown publicly, which was allegedly used to support claims that she was consuming beef. Chowdhury clarified that the image was taken at an immersive museum in Denver, USA, and the object in question was a prop pillow, not food. Supporting this claim, a letter from Elevation Ministries, Inc. in Denver has been attached, confirming that the item was an artistic prop meant for visitors.

The complaint further highlights the aftermath of these allegations, stating that her personal photographs, including those with her minor son, have been widely circulated on social media without consent. She has also alleged facing online abuse, harassment, and the spread of manipulated and AI-generated content, which she claims have caused severe mental distress and reputational damage to her family.

Chowdhury has urged the NCW to take immediate cognizance of the matter, direct authorities to investigate the alleged defamation and harassment, ensure removal of harmful online content, and recommend appropriate legal action. She has also sought protection for her dignity and her minor child's privacy.

Copies of the complaint have also been sent to the Assam Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police, seeking further action in the matter.

The issue adds a fresh dimension to the ongoing political climate in Assam amid the assembly elections, raising concerns over campaign rhetoric, misinformation, and digital harassment.