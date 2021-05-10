Assam Will Set 'Benchmark Of Peace' Under Himanta Biswa Sarma: Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated Himanta Biswa Sarma after he was sworn-in as Assam Chief Minister.

"Congratulations to Himanta Biswa Sarma on being sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Assam and all those who took oath today. I am confident that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance and your leadership, the state of Assam will set a new benchmark of peace, progress and prosperity," Mr Shah said.

— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 10, 2021

Mr Sarma was sworn in as the 15th Chief Minister of Assam today, replacing former Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

Mr Sarma was administered the oath in presence of state Governor Jagdish Mukhi, the BJP national President JP Nadda and other leaders.