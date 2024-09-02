Assam Trinamool Chief Ripun Bora Resigns From Party

Ripun Bora claimed that under his leadership, the party had launched a massive membership drive. (File)

Assam Trinamool Congress president Ripun Bora on Sunday resigned from the party, claiming that the people of the northeastern state consider it as a "regional party" of West Bengal and are "not willing to accept" it as their own.

In a letter to All India Trinamool Congress General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee, Ripun Bora, the former Rajya Sabha member, said he had offered many suggestions to party supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to make TMC acceptable in Assam, but those were "not implemented".

"Assam TMC has great potential, but several recurring issues have hindered our progress, including the perception of TMC as a regional party of West Bengal. To counter this perception, we made several suggestions," Ripun Bora said in his resignation letter.

Ripun Bora claimed that he had suggested the need for an Assamese leader at the national level of TMC, declaring the residence of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika at Tollygunge in Kolkata as a heritage site and converting the Madhupur Satra in Cooch Behar to a cultural hub.

"Despite my repeated attempts over the past year and a half to secure an appointment with you and our chief Mamata Didi to address these concerns, I have been unsuccessful," said Ripun Bora, former Assam minister and state Congress president.

Ripun Bora said that he has served as the state president of Assam TMC for over two years and during this period, he interacted extensively with people across the state.

"Unfortunately, the issues mentioned above have led many people in Assam to continue viewing TMC as a regional party of West Bengal. The people of Assam are not willing to accept a party that they perceive as being from another state.

"In light of these challenges and the lack of an adequate resolution, I feel compelled to make a difficult decision and have decided to disassociate myself from TMC," said Ripun Bora, who had switched over to the TMC from Congress in April 2022.

He expressed gratitude to Mamata Banerjee for allowing him to lead Assam TMC and lauded her for the "uncompromising fight against fascist and communal forces".

"My decision to resign is not borne out of grievances but rather due to circumstances beyond my control. I will continue to fight against communal and fascist forces on a personal level. Please consider this letter as my formal resignation from the party membership," he said.

Ripun Bora claimed that under his leadership, the party had launched a massive membership drive, establishing a strong presence across 31 of Assam's 35 districts within six months.

"We expanded TMC's reach to the block and panchayat levels and formed key cells and departments such as SC, OBC, human rights and minority to strengthen the party's influence.

"Our efforts and a series of agitational programmes against the BJP received a phenomenal response; however, they did not translate into success in the Lok Sabha elections. I have already shared an analysis of this outcome with you," Ripun Bora added.

