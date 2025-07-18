"We Act Immediately": Himanta Sarma On Arrests Over Assam Violence

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, addressing the media at a press conference in Guwahati today, stated that swift action was taken by the Assam Police in response to the violence during the eviction drive in Goalpara.

"We have already acted - in Assam Police, nothing is pending. We don't talk about doing things later. We act immediately. Within one or two hours of the incident, we had taken action. Ten people have already been arrested," Chief Minister Sarma said.

He added, "In our dictionary, we don't delay. We don't think of doing or talk of doing - we do immediately. Our action is already complete in this case."

The Chief Minister's remarks came a day after violence broke out during an eviction drive in Goalpara's Paikan Reserve Forest, where police reportedly opened fire, resulting in one death and another person being injured.

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Ripun Bora, responding sharply to Mr Sarma's recent remarks on Rahul Gandhi, said the Chief Minister is "frustrated" and fears losing the 2026 Assembly elections.

"Himanta Biswa Sarma knows very well that the people of Assam will throw him and the BJP into the Brahmaputra in 2026. He knows he will go to jail. Rahul Gandhi was right-he will have to go to jail," said Mr Bora.

Mr Bora said that Congress has always respected India's independence and the Constitution, saying, "Congress has never promoted violence. We want peace and justice. There is no place for violence in our party."

Alleging that it is the BJP and Mr Sarma who are inciting unrest, Mr Bora claimed, "A few months ago, Himanta Biswa openly provoked people of Assam. He said he would finish off the people of Guwahati in six months, demolish Mia houses, temples, mosques, schools. Is this the statement of a chief minister of a democratic country?"

Calling Mr Sarma's accusations against Congress leaders baseless, he added, "If he has courage, let him summon Kharge ji and Rahul ji to the police. What evidence does he have? The Chief Minister is misusing his power, but one day, he will go to jail for it."