On Ex Assam Congress Chief's Resignation Letter, Himanta Sarma's Stinger

He joined the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool on Sunday.

The resignation of former Assam Congress chief and former Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora has opened a Pandora's Box in the state.

Mr Bora, after joining the Trinamool Congress on Sunday, had blamed Assam Congress leaders for his defeat in the recent Rajya Sabha polls and even accused a section of Assam Pradesh Congress leaders of maintaining a secret understanding with the BJP government, mainly Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The Assam Congress hit back by calling him selfish.

Now, the Chief Minister has added a new twist to the controversy, by repeating the allegations made by Mr Bora in his resignation letter of Congress leaders and MLAs helping him. Mr Sarma said if there is another Rajya Sabha poll tomorrow, Congress MLAs will vote for him.

"It is a fact that 9-10 Congress MLAs have voted or helped us in Rajya Sabha polls and if tomorrow Rajya Sabha polls are held again, they will help me. Whether you call it their betrayal to Congress or their love for me, the fact remains that if there are Rajya Sabha polls tomorrow, again they will help me," Mr Sarma said.

Mr Bora, in his resignation letter, had alleged infighting within Assam Congress as the primary reason for his desertion.

Ending his four-decade-old relationship with Congress, he joined the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool on Sunday.

He also blamed party leaders for his defeat in the Rajya Sabha polls and even accused a section of Assam Pradesh Congress leaders of maintaining a secret understanding with the BJP government.

Mr Bora was renominated by Congress for the elections to the Upper House of Parliament. He, as a joint candidate of the opposition parties in Assam, had unsuccessfully contested the recently held Rajya Sabha elections.

"It is a fact that almost all Congress Assam leaders are close to me, including Ripun Bora since I have spent 22 years in Congress. There are so many leaders and MLAs from the Congress who want to come to the BJP, join us. We have to create space for them and those who want to join us, they will join other parties but they tell me that there is no future in the Congress. It is a developing situation, you will see a lot more exits from the Congress," Mr Sarma added.