Assam To Recognize Sikh Marriages Under Anand Marriage Act

The Assam Government on Wednesday decided to formulate the Assam Anand Marriages Registration Rules, 2023 "as a mark of recognition to the customs of Assam's Sikh community".

"Yesterday in the Cabinet, we took an important decision that will benefit our Sikh brothers and sisters in Assam," Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted.

The introduction of the "Assam Anand Marriages Registration Rules, 2023" is a historic moment that honours the unique traditions of over 20,000 plus members of the Sikh community residing in Assam.

"Will set rules to grown the solemnisation and registration of their marriages," it stated.

"Under the leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi our government is committed to the protection of all our communities and minorities," it stated.

The Anand Marriage Act, of 1909, holds an important significance for the Sikh community, as it recognizes and validates marriages solemnized according to the Sikh marriage ceremony called Anand.

