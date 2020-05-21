Assam To Quarantine Passengers Arriving In Flights: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam will insist on quarantine for all passengers coming by air, its Deputy Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said today, making it clear that the BJP-led state would chart its own course in the matter.

"Assam will quarantine passengers coming by flight. Assam will not quarantine any crew member even if there is a layover," the minister told NDTV.

The view is divergent from that of the Central government, which opened up air travel yesterday. Flights, which had been grounded since the beginning of the countrywide lockdown in March, will start from May 25.

Today Civil Aviation minister Hardeep Puri said quarantine of passengers on domestic flights will have to be dealt with in a "pragmatic manner" and such measures are not required for "short-haul flights".