Assam To Get New Rules For Organ Donation After Probe Finds 15 Victims

Himanta Biswa Sarma said the police is making headway into the investigation.

Days after a kidney racket was busted in Assam's Morigaon district and the arrest of four people, at least 15 cases have been uncovered where victims from financially disadvantaged communities sold their kidneys in a widening organ-trafficking racket.

Speaking for the first time on the issue, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma admitted that the issue is sensitive and claimed that the police is making headway in the investigation.

He also informed that in the wake of this racket, the state government will change the rules for issuing clearances to organ transplant applicants.

"Police have registered cases; some people involved. We have found 15 victims so far. With further investigations, we can bust this racket further," Mr Sarma said.

"The victims have said they have been told about money. The law is clear that you cannot sell organs. This needs to be looked into. Our committee looks into the bank account and lifestyle and if they don't find anything suspicious, they issue the NOC (No-Objection Certificate). We will now issue a new SOP (Standard Operating Procedure) for granting the NOC," he said.

"We have to find the people who received organs. It is a delicate issue. Some of the beneficiaries might be on their deathbed. We cannot investigate these cases like we investigate militant cases," the Chief Minister added.

On allegations about the involvement of a hospital in Kolkata, he said, "This is not about the hospital. Let us absolve the hospital. The Kolkata-based hospital's name has come because most people from Assam go to the hospital. it is not because of the hospital. The entire racket as of now is happening in Assam."