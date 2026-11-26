Assam will get three data centres after the state government and Bharti Airtel signed an agreement on Wednesday, in a move to strengthen the state's digital infrastructure and attract fresh investment.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed at Lok Sewa Bhawan in Guwahati in the presence of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Bharti Airtel Chairman Rajan Bharti Mittal, state ministers and senior government officials.

Speaking at the event, Mittal said the proposed data centres would bring data storage facilities closer to consumers in the region and help reduce dependence on infrastructure located outside the state.

"The data centres will bring data storage closer to customers and help localise data within the state," he said.

Mittal also spoke about Airtel's plans to expand its 5G network and fibre-optic connectivity across Assam. He said the expansion of the company's network, along with the proposed facilities, would create employment opportunities, both directly and indirectly.

He pointed out that better connectivity could make a difference in the delivery of essential services, particularly in areas where access to healthcare, education and government services remains a challenge.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the agreement was part of Assam's efforts to build a stronger presence in India's growing technology sector.

Referring to the changing nature of infrastructure, Sarma said digital connectivity and data management had become increasingly important, alongside conventional infrastructure such as roads, bridges, railways and electricity. He also referred to the growing demand for data centres with the expansion of artificial intelligence, cloud computing and other technology-driven services.

The Chief Minister said Assam should not remain merely a consumer of digital services but should also participate in the development of India's expanding digital economy.

Sarma cited Assam's geographical location, connectivity, existing infrastructure and skilled workforce as factors that could help the state attract further investment in the sector.

The agreement with Bharti Airtel marks another step in Assam's push to attract technology-related investments, with the proposed facilities expected to support the growing demand for data storage and digital services in the Northeast.