Assam Rifles Soldier Killed In Ambush By Insurgents In Arunachal: Sources

The incident took place in the Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh.

A soldier of the Assam Rifles was killed on Sunday in an ambush by insurgents in Arunachal Pradesh, sources said. Another soldier was injured.

The incident took place in the Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh.

A search operation is underway to find the insurgents.

More details are awaited.

Arunachal Pradesh, which shares a border with China, has seen a slide in attacks against security forces and government officials in recent years but dozens of armed groups still operate in the region and rest of north east India.

The state has been on heightened alert amid rising tension between Indian and Chinese forces in Ladakh since earlier this year.