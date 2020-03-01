12-Year-Old Gangraped, Hanged From Tree In Assam; 7 Teens Arrested: Cops

It is suspected that the girl was raped on Friday night and then hanged from a tree in a forest near the house, police said.

The girl was hanged from a tree after the gangrape, police said (Representational)

Tezpur:

Seven boys, who had appeared for their class 10 board examinations, were arrested on Sunday for allegedly raping and killing a 12-year-old girl in Assam's Biswanath district, police said.

The girl was hanged from a tree after the heinous crime. The incident happened on Friday.

A senior police officer told PTI that the suspects, were on the run, but were arrested by a police team.

The accused, after the examination, had called the victim to a house on the pretext of organising a party and raped her, the officer said.

It is suspected that the girl was raped on Friday night and then hanged from a tree in a forest near the house, the senior police officer said.

The body was found on Saturday.

