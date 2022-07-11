Fraudsters Pose As Assam Power Minister On Whatsapp, Case Registered

Assam: Further investigation is already being conducted in the case, police said.

Assam power minister Bimal Borah filed a police case against fraudsters involved in opening a fake Whatsapp account using his name.

"This work is done by some people who want to earn easy money," Mr Borah said.

The fraudsters allegedly demanded money from several high-profile government officials and businessmen using the fake account, Assam police sources told NDTV.

"They (fraudsters) have opened an account in my name but thankfully no one has given them money till now. I am hopeful that the police will find the criminals soon and take necessary action against them" the minister said.

Guwahati police commissioner Harmeet Singh said that the cybercrime branch will investigate the case.

Further investigation is already being conducted in the case, he added.