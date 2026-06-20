Assam Police Foil Bid To Smuggle Endangered Golden Langurs, 9 Arrested

In a major crackdown on wildlife trafficking, the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police conducted a successful operation in Assam's Chirang district's sidli area, dismantling an alleged international wildlife trafficking network and arresting nine individuals involved in the illegal trade.

Acting on credible intelligence, an STF team from Guwahati, with the assistance of the Officer-in-Charge of Sidli Police Station, carried out a late-night operation along National Highway-27. During the raid, officials intercepted a Mahindra Scorpio (Registration No. WB 06 Q 3755) and a Tata Nano (Registration No. AS 26 A 5190).

A search of the vehicles led to the rescue of eight rare golden langurs, one of India's most endangered primate species. Tragically, one of the rescued animals was found dead.

The STF also arrested nine suspected wildlife traffickers from the two vehicles. Preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested individuals include one Bangladeshi national, five persons from West Bengal, and three from Assam, indicating the involvement of an interstate and international trafficking network.

Sources said the rescued golden langurs are suspected to have been illegally captured from the newly constituted Chikna Jwhwlao National Park in Chirang district.

It has been suspected that local encroachers involved in forest destruction may have sold the animals to members of the trafficking syndicate.

The rescued animals have been handed over to the concerned forest authorities for further care and rehabilitation, while the arrested individuals are being interrogated to uncover the wider network involved in the illegal wildlife trade.

Authorities have stated that further operations are underway, and efforts are continuing to identify and apprehend other members of the trafficking racket.

The incident has once again highlighted the growing threat posed by organized wildlife trafficking networks and the urgent need for stronger conservation measures to protect Assam's rich biodiversity.