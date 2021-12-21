1,050 Illegal Occupants Evicted In Anti-Drugs Drive: Assam Chief Minister

The 1,050 illegal 'squatters' were part of inter-state drugs cartels, according to Assam Chief Minister.

In a major drive against drugs, Assam Police evicted more than 1,000 illegal squatters which were part of inter-state drugs cartels in Karbi Anglong district of Assam, said Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

"In a major drive Assam Police evicted 1050 illegal squatters, part of inter-state drugs cartels, from Borjan Mouza, (Block No 3, Dudu Colony) under Bokajan Subdivision in Karbi Anglong district," Mr Sarma tweeted on Monday.

"This serves a major blow to the supply, and storage centres for drugs," he added.

Currently, Assam Police is actively conducting a drive against drugs.

