Assam Planning 7-Year Jail For Polygamy In New Bill

The proposed law against polygamy will have a punishment of at least seven years, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday.

The bill will be introduced in the assembly on November 25, the first day of the winter session, he said at the launch of the second phase of the 'Mukhya Mantrir Nijut Moina' scheme.

"If a person marries another woman without legally divorcing his wife, then there will be provision of seven years or more imprisonment irrespective of his religion," he told the beneficiary girls attending the programme.

The accused may say that his religion permits it, but the BJP government will never allow polygamy, he added.

Sarma said, "We will protect the dignity of women in this state at any cost." The government last year launched the 'Mukhya Mantrir Nijut Moina' scheme to support girl education by providing monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,000 for Class 11 students, Rs 1,250 for first-year undergraduates and Rs 2,500 for first-year postgraduates, and BEd students for 10 months.

"Because of this scheme, the enrolment rate rose and the dropout rate of girls declined substantially compared to last year. An overall 3.5 lakh girls will benefit from the scheme this year," Sarma said.

Last week, the CM had said the state government will introduce several bills in the upcoming assembly session on issues like 'love-jihad' and polygamy.

