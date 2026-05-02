Assam Opposition Dismisses Exit Poll Predictions Ahead Of Counting Of Votes

With the counting of votes for the Assam Assembly elections just days away, the Congress-led opposition alliance on Saturday projected confidence in securing power in the state, brushing aside exit poll forecasts that favour the ruling BJP-led alliance.

At a joint strategy meeting held in Guwahati ahead of the results, senior opposition leaders reviewed preparations for counting day and discussed post-election coordination. Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Congress leader and Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar, who has been appointed as the AICC's senior observer for Assam, claimed that the opposition alliance is united and prepared for a "positive mandate" from the people.

"Our team in Assam is working together with complete unity and confidence. Based on the feedback we have received from across the state, we believe the people have voted for change," Shivakumar said.

Questioning the credibility of exit polls released after the final phase of polling, the Congress leader argued that such surveys often fail to capture the actual mood of voters. He alleged that several voters may not have openly expressed their choices due to pressure and fear linked to government welfare schemes and political influence.

According to Shivakumar, feedback collected by the alliance from constituencies across Assam indicates that many ruling party candidates are facing strong anti-incumbency sentiment. He asserted that the opposition does not expect to depend on outside support to form the next government.

The Congress leader also raised concerns regarding the counting process, alleging the possibility of attempts to influence the outcome through misuse of administrative machinery. He said the opposition alliance has already briefed its candidates and agents on counting-day protocols and deployed legal teams in both Guwahati and Delhi to respond to any irregularities.

"We will stay vigilant throughout the counting process and ensure that every vote cast by the people is protected," he said.

The opposition camp maintained that the electorate in Assam is looking for political change and expressed optimism that the final results would reflect that sentiment when votes are counted on May 4.