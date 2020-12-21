Assam Man Sentenced To Death For Rape, Murder Of 3-Year-Old In 2018

The accused has been sentenced to death by the District Sessions Court in Biswanath (Representational)

In a major judgment, a local court in Assam sentenced a man to death for the rape and murder of a 3-year-old girl in 2018.

Mangal Pyke was a relative of the girl's family and had visited their house in Biswanath for some work in 2018. He then kidnapped the girl by luring her with chocolate, raped her in a nearby jungle and brutally killed her. He then tried to hide the body there.

Pyke is a resident of Lokhra Burhagaon area of Sonitpur district adjoining Biswanath.

The accused has been sentenced to death by the District Sessions Court in Biswanath under Sections 363, 376 (A), 302, 201 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for rape and murder, official sources added.