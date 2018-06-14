Assam Lynching Case Will Be Tried In Fast Track Court: Sarbananda Sonowal

Sarbananda Sonowal said people of Assam should cooperate with the government (File)

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal today announced that the Karbi Anglong lynching case would be tried in a fast track court.

The chief minister also said that attempts are being made to politicise the killing of the two youths from Guwahati by "some forces", but the government will not allow that to happen.

"The culprits should get exemplary punishment as soon as possible. That is what the people of Assam want. So, we will give priority to the fact that the trial should take place in a fast track court," Mr Sonowal told reporters here.

Nilotpal Das (29) and Abhijeet Nath (30) were on Friday pulled out of their vehicle at Panjuri in Karbi Anglong district and beaten to death by a group of irate villagers, who suspected them to be kidnappers.

The main accused and several others allegedly involved in the incident were taken into custody and more arrests are likely, he added.

The people of Assam should come forward and cooperate with the government in tackling disturbances in the society, the chief minister said.

Altogether 63 people were arrested in connection with the lynching and spreading rumours and hate messages on social media.

The main accused, Alfajoz Timung, who was out on bail in a murder case, was arrested yesterday.

Director General of Police Kuladhar Saikia yesterday said Timung allegedly had an argument with the two men, following which he spread the rumour that they were child lifters to instigate the villagers who then stopped the vehicle and lynched them.

Protest and peace marches continued today as well at various places across the state.





