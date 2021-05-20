Assam IPS Officer, Charged With Sex Assault On Minor, Is District Top Cop

The alleged assault took place in 2019, during a party at the accused's house (Representational)

An IPS officer who was recently chargesheeted by the Assam police under POCSO act for allegedly sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl has been appointed as the Superintendent of Police of a district in the state on May 14.

The officer who was earlier posted in Guwahati has now been made the SP of a district in Bodoland in lower Assam.

The chargesheet was filed on March 31 this year under sections 354, 354A (assault or criminal force to outrage modesty, sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The case, registered in January 2020, was being probed by the Assam Criminal Investigation Department.

The chargesheet, accessed by NDTV, mentions that "sufficient evidence" had been found to prove that the accused "committed aggravated sexual assault as defined under section 9(a)(iv) and section 9(c) of the POCSO Act, 2012, as well as offences under section 354 and 354 A of IPC."

The Assam government is yet to react on the IPS officer's new assignment.

