Assam Inspector On The Run, Top Cop Announces Reward For Information

Inspector Biman Roy has been dismissed from service.

The police in Assam, who are used to organising manhunts for dreaded criminals, are now finding themselves in the unusual position of hunting for one of their own.

An inspector of the Assam police, who was suspended for allegedly clicking obscene photographs of a minor girl inside a police station in Nalbari district, is on the run and the state's top cop has announced a reward for information leading to his arrest.

Taking to Twitter last night, an "anguished" Director General of Police, GP Singh, announced the inspector's dismissal. "When we entered the police service at SVP National Police Academy Hyderabad, it was always taught to us that police station is a temple for all police personnel and the safest refuge for the citizens. Today I am deeply disheartened and anguished at the turn of events," he tweeted.

"Being convinced of the instant case being rarest or rare (sic), and as the Director General of Police and Head of Police Force of Assam, and in accordance with extant law & rules, I have decided to dismiss Inspector (UB) Biman Roy from Assam Police," the tweet said.

Earlier in the day, Mr Singh had said the whereabouts of Roy, who was the officer in charge of the Ghograpar police station in Nalbari, are currently unknown and also announced a reward for information leading to his arrest.

Reference taking of objectionable photo of a young girl at Ghograpar PS - Inspector (now under suspension) Biman Roy , former OC Ghograpar PS of Nalbari DEF is prime suspect in Nalbari PS Case No. 287/23 U/S- 354(B)/509 IPC

On June 21, the minor girl and her boyfriend were taken into custody in a child marriage case. The girl had allegedly eloped with her boyfriend, but they were caught by the police and taken to the Ghograpar police station.

In her first information report (FIR) filed on Monday, the minor stated that the officer in charge of Ghograpar police station took objectionable photos of her inside the police station and embarrassed her in front of other police officers.

A case has been registered against Roy at the Nalbari police station under Indian Penal Code sections related to wrongful confinement of a person with the intent to insult the modesty of a woman, read with certain sections of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012, related to use of children for pornographic purpose.

After learning about the incident, the DGP instructed Deputy Inspector General of Central Western Range, Brajenjit Singha, to go to the police station and submit a review report.

Announcing Roy's dismissal, DGP Singh said it should serve as a warning to all police officers.

"This may also be taken as a warning and advice to all Assam Police personnel, to maintain sanctity of police stations and ensure that police stations remain the safest place for our children and women. Anyone not discharging the duty to keep the citizens safe in police stations especially the women and children shall invariably face similar consequences," he tweeted.