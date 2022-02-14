In Major Haul, 30,000 Drug Tablets Seized In Assam; 3 Arrested: Police

Assam: Cachar Police arrested three persons from the Bagpur area under the Joypur police station on Sunday.

Assam's Cacher district police recovered 30,000 tablets of Yaba, a mix of methamphetamine and caffeine, and apprehended three persons from the Bagpur area under the Joypur police station on Sunday.

Taking to Twitter, Cachar police wrote "In a major overhaul, 30000 YABA tablets recovered and three persons apprehended by Joypur Police Station. The war against drugs continues and will not stop short of any stops."

