In Major Haul, 30,000 Drug Tablets Seized In Assam; 3 Arrested: Police

Assam's Cacher district police recovered 30,000 tablets of Yaba, a mix of methamphetamine and caffeine, and apprehended three persons from the Bagpur area under the Joypur police station on Sunday.

In a major overhaul, 30000 YABA tablets recovered and three persons apprehended by Joypur PS. The #waragainstdrugs continues and will not stop short of any stops.@CMOfficeAssam@assampolice@DGPAssamPolice@gpsinghipspic.twitter.com/RvBUDvWI5W — Cachar Police (@cacharpolice) February 13, 2022

