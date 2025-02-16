Assam Orders Probe Against Pak National "Linked" To Congress MP's Wife

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday ordered the registration of a case against a Pakistani national, who is believed to have links with Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi's wife, for "trying to interfere in domestic matters" of the state and the country.

Mr Sarma also said that Elizabeth Colburn, Mr Gogoi's wife, will also be probed over her alleged links with Pakistan and its intelligence agency, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). Besides, she will also be investigated over her alleged participation in the Lok Sabha election campaigns despite being a British citizen.

The erstwhile Kaliabor constituency was won by Mr Gogoi twice, from 2014 till 2024.

The developments - taken place during a cabinet meeting - came a day after Mr Gogoi threatened to move court over Mr Sarma and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s accusations against his wife.

There was no immediate reaction from the Congress leader on Mr Sarma's latest comment but earlier in the day, he said he does not want to get involved in "dirty and baseless" politics. He had also rejected the charges as "laughable and entertaining" in the past.

Addressing a press conference after the cabinet meeting, Mr Sarma said: "Multiple news reports, social media posts and other information in the public domain have surfaced regarding certain comments made by a Pakistan national, Ali Tauqeer Sheikh, aimed at disrupting communal harmony in Assam. Given the broader national security implications of this issue, particularly in Assam, the state cabinet has directed the DGP to register a case against Sheikh under appropriate provisions of the BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita) and other relevant laws."

The Chief Minister also alleged that an assessment of Mr Sheikh's social media activity and information available in the public domain shows he has been in contact with Ms Colburn.

"Apart from his engagements with Government of Pakistan, Ali Sheikh has also founded LEAD Pakistan, a non-profit organisation working in the field of climate change. Elizabeth Gogoi was an integral part of LEAD Pakistan during her time spent in Islamabad. Both Sheikh and Elizabeth Gogoi have been a part of global climate action group called the Climate and Development Knowledge Network (CDKN) which operates in both India and Pakistan," he said.

In light of these facts and given the historical attempts of Pakistani state and non-state actors to destabilise Assam, the state government took Mr Sheikh's attempts to interfere in the domestic matters of the state and India with utmost seriousness, he added.

A controversy erupted on February 12 when BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia alleged that Ms Colburn shared ties with the ISI while she worked with the Climate and Knowledge Development Network in Islamabad under Mr Sheikh, a former advisor to the Planning Commission of Pakistan.

Mr Sarma, without naming Mr Gogoi, also raised similar accusations the same day, prompting a sharp retort from the Congress leader. He counter attacked with a movie reference. "If Salman Khan's wife can be an ISI agent like in 'Tiger Zinda Hai', then I must be a RAW agent too," Mr Gogoi said.

On Saturday, Mr Sarma said a police case is likely to be registered and a Special Investigation Team be constituted to probe into the allegations against the opposition leader's wife.

The Chief Minister alleged that after Ms Colburn married Mr Gogoi, Mr Sheikh must have gained access to the Chief Minister's Office.

He also alleged that Mr Gogoi's visit to the Pakistan embassy has been confirmed. "In the Lok Sabha, the MP asked questions on nuclear radars, uranium mines in Meghalaya and other such sensitive matters. What was the need to know such things by an Assam MP? I hope he and his wife will cooperate in the probe, otherwise they will be summoned," he said.

Mr Sarma also alleged that Ms Colburn campaigned for her husband prior to two Lok Sabha elections in Kaliabor constituency.

"How could a British national take part in Indian elections? She was directly involved with the election process and we can see old TV clippings. That means she violated visa norms. If so, the Indian government should examine it and revoke her visa," he said.

The Chief Minister said when he meets Union Home Minister Amit Shah the next time, he will discuss how the state government's proactiveness can be synergised with central agencies.

It looks like Mr Gogoi is just an actor, and not the director, in the entire system, Mr Sarma said. "Maybe, he is trapped unintentionally. So, we will examine the matter with a sympathetic outlook. We don't want to accuse him at this moment," he said.

"The way London, America and Islamabad are involved, he may be blackmailed also, who knows about it? Therefore, the entire subject requires serious deep investigation," he added.

Mr Sarma said he will submit "all documents" to state Congress President Bhupen Borah, so that they can verify the facts themselves. "Perhaps, the Congress is unaware of the full picture," he said.

"When the case is investigated, I will write a letter to Borah to inform him about the background and the reasons behind our decision to pursue the matter. The letter I will give to the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) and Home Minister (Amit Shah) will also be given to INC chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Borah. This is a matter of national security," he said.

Earlier in the day, Mr Gogoi said that instead of getting involved in "dirty and baseless" politics, the Congress is working on how to give a new economy, social order, education and health policy to Assam. "I have no objection to that if he (Mr Sarma) wants to spend the next 12 months like this only. I am grateful for that," the Congress leader said.