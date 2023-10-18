Assam Government Announces Financial Aid For Durga Puja Pandals In State

The decision was taken under chairmanship of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Ahead of the Durga Puja festival, the Assam government on Tuesday has decided to provide Rs 10,000 to each 6953 puja pandals across the state as grants-in-aid.

The decision was taken in the state cabinet meeting held in Guwahati under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Announcing the cabinet decisions, Assam Tourism Minister Jayanta Mall Baruah said that, Rs 10,000 each would be given to 6953 puja pandals as grants-in-aid.

"The state cabinet also decided that all cabinet ministers will stay for 5 days and 5 nights at a particular village from December 25 to January 10, 2024. Foundation stones will be laid for 400 new buildings of high and higher secondary schools and of these 100 will be completely new schools in tea garden areas. For the renovation of buildings of old schools, Rs 7 crore will be allocated to each school and foundation stones to be laid from December 25 to January 10, 2024. The 5 villages will be chosen from 5 different zones. During their stay, the Ministers will assess practical implementation of welfare schemes, including the level of saturation achieved in such schemes," Mr Baruah said.

Mr Baruah said that the state cabinet has also taken the decision of settlement of land in favour of 123 indigenous, landless families (105 families of Charaideo and 18 families of Darrang) for homestead purposes in urban areas under Mission Basundhara 2.0. The offer of settlement has already been issued to more than 55,000 landless families after approval from respective district SDLACs and oversight by Guardian Ministers.

"The state cabinet also approved the Holiday list for 2024, to strengthen its financial health, outstanding loan amount of Rs 54 crore and outstanding interest of Rs 10.92 crore as on March 31, 2023 of Assam Financial Corporation to be converted towards equity capital of the Corporation, Opt-In and Opt-Out options for Non-Practicing Allowance (NPA) to be provided to doctors under Health Department once every 5 years of service length w.e.f. 1 January 2024. NPA will be rolled out to all doctors working under the Health Department from the rank of M&HO-I to the rank of DHS, uniform retirement date for Anganwadi Workers and Anganwadi Helpers in mini Anganwadi Centres (AWCs), the date of relinquishment of services for all Anganwadi Workers and Helpers in mini AWCs will be April 30 of the year on or just after completion of 60 years of age, and their services shall be discontinued accordingly." Minister Baruah further said.

Mr Baruah further said that to boost renewable power, the state cabinet decided that, the 24-MW Karbi Langpi Middle-II Hydro Power Project would be implemented at a revised cost of Rs 417.32 crore and it will also generate employment opportunities for 150 people during the construction phase and 44 people during the operation phase.

"To strengthen AIDC, the state cabinet decided to effectively utilize HPCL's resources investment of Rs 758.75 crore made by Assam government under Grants-in-Aid towards acquisition of assets and payment of relief package to be converted as an equity investment by Assam government in AIDC, limit of authorized share capital of AIDC to be enhanced from existing Rs 150 crore to Rs 1000 crore to accommodate the proposed investment of Assam government and this is to strengthen and empower AIDC as a premier industrial development corporation," he added.

