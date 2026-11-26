For Assam and the entire Northeast, Wednesday marked an important beginning in the defence manufacturing sector. The Bhoomi Pujan ceremony for the Northeast's first-ever defence manufacturing unit was held at Tulsibari in Rangia.

The project is significant as defence equipment manufactured at this facility will be supplied to the Indian Armed Forces. The Northeast holds considerable strategic importance, with the region sharing international borders with five countries. Establishing a defence manufacturing facility here is therefore a significant development.

For years, insurgency and internal security challenges remained major concerns in the region. However, with a decline in insurgent activities and an improvement in the security situation, the Northeast is now witnessing efforts to expand its industrial and strategic infrastructure.

"It's a very bold step, given the fact that Assam is located in a strategically important region. Establishing a defence manufacturing unit here is indeed a significant move," Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

"This is just the beginning. We are already in discussions with a leading defence manufacturing company to establish a defence park near Guwahati, in Jagiroad. We have already earmarked 2,000 acres of land for this purpose," he added.

"I am sure that a lot of defence manufacturing activities will now take place in Assam. This will also help the Army because nearly one-fourth of the Indian Army is deployed in the Northeast," the Chief Minister further said.

If we can develop a defence manufacturing ecosystem in Assam, we will be in a position to supply materials to the armed forces more readily. In India, a significant portion of the armed forces is deployed either in the western sector or in the northeastern sector," Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told NDTV.

Developing a defence manufacturing ecosystem in Assam will be strategically beneficial for the Indian Army and the Air Force.

"Initially, there will be around 150 jobs, and once the expansion is completed, the number of jobs will increase to 500. Local youth will be given priority in employment. The entire production process will take place in close coordination with IIT Guwahati," Sarma said.

"Our young talent will also get opportunities to participate in innovation and research and development (R&D)," the chief minister further added.

Assam witnessed two major developments: the foundation stone laying for a new integrated defence manufacturing unit at Tulsibari in Rangia, alongside cabinet approval for a larger Defence Park in Nellie in Morigaom district.

The Rangia Integrated Defence Unit will be developed by Mumbai-based Speed4Defence Systems Pvt Ltd.

Talking to NDTV, Managing Director of Speed4Defence Devang Shah said, "Basically, the state government and the head of the state, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, were really kind enough to invite us to participate in Assam's investment opportunities."

"He had a very clear vision of establishing a defence manufacturing facility in Assam that would focus on indigenous production, including the development of intellectual property (IP) and innovation in the technology sector," he added.

"We have been working in the defence sector for the past decade. We have also been operating in the Northeast, from the Siliguri Corridor to the extreme border areas of Arunachal Pradesh. We have been catering to the Indian Army, ITBP, BSF and other defence forces by providing infrastructure facilities, including tactical shelters, habitable shelters, underground bunkers, emplacement facilities and blast-proof structures," he said.

"He invited us to participate in Assam and offered us several facilities and support. He was kind enough to offer us our choice of premises for setting up the manufacturing facility. The government is also providing support in terms of security arrangements for the land and the plant, power supply, infrastructure and transportation facilities. Our location is right along the state highway," Devang Shah further added.

Speaking on the unit and further plans, "We have been offered a very good piece of land measuring around 14 acres, where we will manufacture indigenous underground bunkers, underground missile emplacements, tactical shelters, habitable structures, drones and anti-drone systems."

"We are also planning several incubation centres in collaboration with IIT Guwahati."

"We will establish a state-of-the-art research and development centre. Our objective is to bring local talent into this facility and provide them with the best infrastructure and equipment to work with. We want to extend our capabilities and support to students as well as local small and medium enterprises (SMEs)," Managing Director of Speed4Defence Devang Shah told NDTV.

"Watchers believe it's a big game changer," Shah said.

He mentioned that the challenge is that reaching the northeastern border areas from our existing manufacturing locations takes around 30 to 40 days in terms of logistics. "Once we establish a manufacturing plant here, that delivery window will come down to just three to five days. This will be particularly beneficial during emergencies and situations requiring rapid deployment," he said.

In border areas, Shah added, one needs to work with rapid deployment because everything cannot be planned in advance."Requirements can emerge suddenly, and you may have to construct structures or create facilities at short notice," he said.

"Our troops deployed in forward areas often do not have proper road connectivity. They are constantly mobilising and moving from one location to another. They are mobile troops, and to provide them with the required facilities, we need to remain prepared at all times. The biggest advantage of setting up manufacturing in the Northeast is that the time required for rapid deployment will be reduced. It will also be economically viable for the country," the Speed4Defence Managing Director said.

"We will be able to save substantially. As you know, oil prices have been fluctuating, recently moving from around 130 dollars to the 90-100 dollar range. Transportation and fuel costs add significantly to infrastructure development. We believe we can achieve savings of around 30-40 per cent in certain costs, along with substantial fuel savings," Shah further added.

This push to plug in scope for Defence manufacturing is a result of Assam Aerospace and Defence Manufacturing Policy 2025, which offers incentives such as capital subsidies, SGST reimbursement, transport subsidies, and skill-development support.