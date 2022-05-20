Over 8 Lakh Hit In Assam Floods, ISRO Scientists Work On Recovery Plan: 10 Points

Till Thursday, over 8.12 lakh people spread over 2,585 villages across 29 districts in Assam have been hit by the floods.

Nagaon is the worst-hit district with over 3.31 lakh people suffering, followed by Cachar (1.6 lakh) and Hojai (97,300).

The Army, paramilitary forces, and national and state disaster relief forces have evacuated 21,884 people from various flood-hit areas using boats and helicopters.

Dima Hasao district in south Assam remains cut off for the sixth day today. Landslides triggered by rain have cut off road and rail links to Dima Hasao.

Air Force helicopter services continued in Dima Hasao, which is completely cut off from the rest of the country, for emergency airlift of stranded passengers and supply of essential food grains.

A team of scientists from the Indian Space Research Organisation is a rapid damage assessment in Dima Hasao using satellite data. The assessment will be used to prepare a recovery plan after the floods subside.

The Assam government has said that it will provide financial assistance of ₹ 4 lakh each to the families of those who died.

343 relief camps and 411 relief distribution centres have been opened in all affected areas.

Unicef has deployed seven teams to assess the damage and help with the relief operations.