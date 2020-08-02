Newborn Rhino Rescued In Assam's Flood-Hit Kaziranga

A four-day-old rhino calf was rescued in the Kaziranga National Park. (ANI)

A four-day-old rhino calf was rescued in the Kaziranga National Park staff on Sunday where floods have caused massive damage to life and property. Efforts are underway to reunite the calf with his mother.

"A 3-4 days old rhino baby was rescued by Kaziranga National Park staff at 10:30 am today and was taken to our Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC) for further observations," said Sailendra Pandey, the Public Relations Officer to the minister of environment and forest Parimal Suklabaidya.

"All possible efforts will be taken to reunite him with his mother," he added.

Over 56 lakh people have been affected by the floods, which have caused mass destruction across 30 districts of Assam, according to a daily status report on Sunday.

According to the report, a total of 56,89,584 people have been affected in 30 districts of Assam since May 22 and 109 people have lost their lives in flood-related incidents.