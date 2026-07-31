Assam floods: Month Loan Moratorium, Free Textbooks Among Key Measures

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday unveiled a comprehensive relief package for people affected by the recent floods, announcing a series of measures ranging from food assistance and education support to loan relief and financial aid for damaged institutions.

Addressing the people of Assam through a live broadcast on social media, Sarma said the government's immediate priority is to stand beside families who have suffered losses and ensure they receive the support needed to return to normal life.

"Our effort is to ensure that no flood-affected family is left without assistance. Relief work is continuing, and the government will extend every possible support for rehabilitation," the Chief Minister said.

As part of the relief measures, every flood-affected family will receive an essential supplies kit containing rice, pulses, edible oil and other basic items. According to the Chief Minister, 2,37,513 relief kits have already been dispatched to Sivasagar district, while another 63,000 kits have been sent to neighbouring Charaideo.

Students whose education has been disrupted by the floods will also receive assistance. Free textbooks will be provided to affected students in Sivasagar and Charaideo, while those who lost mark sheets, certificates or other academic documents during the floods will be able to obtain duplicate copies without paying any fee.

The government has also announced a one-time financial grant of Rs 1.5 lakh for every flood-damaged Namghar in Sivasagar and Charaideo. Schools and colleges that suffered damage during the floods will receive financial assistance for repair and restoration works.

Sarma also announced relief for borrowers whose livelihoods have been affected. Farmers, self-help groups, and people engaged in animal husbandry, fisheries and other agriculture-related activities in flood-hit areas will be eligible for a six-month moratorium on government loans.

The state government is also exploring similar relief for borrowers of private financial institutions. The Chief Minister said discussions would be held with the Reserve Bank of India before a final decision is taken on extending a six-month instalment moratorium.

In a boost for small businesses, borrowers who are already repaying government loans will be eligible for an additional loan of Rs 10,000 without submitting a fresh application or furnishing collateral.

To assess the extent of the damage, the state government will begin a detailed survey across flood-affected areas from August 7. The findings will form the basis for compensation and further rehabilitation measures.

The Chief Minister further said that a separate relief package is being prepared for women self-help group members who had availed loans of Rs 10,000 under the Udyamita Scheme, adding that the government would announce the details shortly.