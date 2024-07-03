Assam Floods: 11 Animals Drown, 56 Rescued In Kaziranga National Park

Experts pointed out that floods are essential for the preservation of the ecosystem of the Kaziranga

Eleven animals, mostly hog deer, have drowned while 65 other animals have been rescued from floodwaters in Kaziranga National Park in Assam, an official said on Wednesday.

Forty-two hog deer, two otters and sambars each and a Scops owl have been rescued, the official of the national park said.

Of the 233 forest department camps in the Eastern Assam Wildlife Division, 173 have been inundated by gushing floodwaters, up from 167 on Tuesday, he said.

In the Agoratoli range of the national park, 24 of the 34 camps have been inundated, while 51 of 58 camps in the central range, 37 of 39 in Bagori, 13 of 25 in Burapahar and seven of nine in Bokakhat range are under floodwaters.

Altogether nine camps have been vacated by forest personnel so far, including two in Agoratoli, three in Bokakhat, two in the central range and one each in Biswanath and Nagaon wildlife divisions.

Forest department employees, including security personnel, stay in the camps inside the national park to conduct patrolling for the protection of flora and fauna.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reviewed the situation in the national park on Tuesday and directed the authorities to take adequate precautions, including regulation of vehicular traffic on NH 715, to ensure that wildlife is not harmed.

Meanwhile, prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) have been imposed to restrict the movement of vehicular traffic on NH 715 passing through the national park.

Experts pointed out that floods are essential for the preservation and rejuvenation of the ecosystem of the Kaziranga National Park as Brahmaputra's overflow and increase in the level of water not only revitalises the grasslands but the excess water flow also flushes out the aquatic weeds and unwanted plants.

The excess water flow also adds mineral-rich alluvial soil essential for the growth of grass and shrubs consumed by herbivore animals.

