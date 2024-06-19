Over 30 Dead, Over 1.6 Lakh Affected As Assam Flood Situation Worsens

Relief efforts are underway, with 5,114 people taking shelter in 43 relief camps.

Severe flooding in Assam has killed over 30 and affected over 1.61 lakh people across 15 districts. A landslide in the Badarpur area of Karimganj district resulted in the deaths of five people, including a woman and her three daughters, as well as a three-year-old boy.

The landslide took place in Gainachora village Tuesday night. The landslide deaths bring the total number of deaths in Assam to over 30 since Cyclone Remal made landfall in the state in May.

"Last night at 12.45 am, information was received about a landslide in the Gainachora (Bendargool) village area under the Badarpur police station. Upon receiving the information, the officer-in-charge of Badarpur police station, along with his staff and SDRF personnel, rushed to the spot and carried out a rescue operation. After three hours, the rescue team recovered five bodies from the debris," said Partha Protim Das, Superintendent of Police for Karimganj district.

The victims were identified as Roymun Nessa (55) and her daughters Sahida Khanam (18), Jahida Khanam (16), and Hamida Khanam (11). The three-year-old boy was identified as Mehdi Hassan, son of Mahimuddin.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), Karimganj is the worst affected district, with 1,52,133 people reeling under floodwaters. The calamity has affected a total crop area of 1,378.64 hectares and 54,877 animals. Currently, 470 villages across 24 revenue circles are submerged.

Relief efforts are underway, with 5,114 people taking shelter in 43 relief camps. However, the extent of damage to infrastructure, including embankments, roads, and bridges, has compounded the difficulties in providing aid and assistance. The Kopili river at Kampur is reported to be flowing above danger levels, raising concerns of further inundation.

The flood-affected districts include Biswanath, Lakhimpur, Hojai, Bongaigaon, Nalbari, Tamulpur, Udalguri, Darrang, Dhemaji, Hailakandi, Karimganj, Goalpara, Nagaon, Chirang, and Kokrajhar.



