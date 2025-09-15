Video Shows Moment When Earthquake Struck Assam Hospital

When a 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck parts of the Northeast and adjoining West Bengal on Sunday evening, the nurses of a private hospital in Nagaon district of Assam shielded the newborns.

A heartwarming video show nurses in an Assam's Aditya hospital shielding newborn babies as the building shook is now viral on social media.

The now-viral CCTV footage from a NICU (Neonatal intensive care unit) captures the nurses' quick thinking and calm response as they ensured the infants remained safe during the tremors.

The video shows two nurses sitting on a chair and as soon as they realise that the building is shaking, they get up and put their hands on newborns in the crib.

The first jolt of 5.8 magnitude was recorded at 4.41 pm, the second tremor of 3.1 magnitude was felt at 4.58 pm, followed by another tremor of 2.9 magnitude at 5.21 pm. The fourth jolt was of 2.7 magnitude and recorded at 6.11 pm, according to officials.

The epicentre of the third earthquake was Sonitpur in Assam, while the remaining three struck neighbouring Udalguri district, they added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has just conclude his two-day visit to the region and reached Kolkata in the evening, spoke to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and enquired about the earthquake.

PM Modi assured all support from the Centre.

Mr Sarma said the situation was under control and disaster management teams were on the ground, assessing the extent of the damage caused by the quakes.

The Assam government established helplines at 1079, 1070, 9401044617, and 1077 for the public.