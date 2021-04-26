Assam Congress, Allies Complains To Election Body About Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal

Sarbananda Sonowal has been visiting a number of districts, said the opposition. (File)

The Congress-led alliance in Assam has complained to the Election Commission about the alleged violation of the model code of conduct by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma "in the guise of COVID-19 management".

Sources in the Election Commission told NDTV that the complaint will be probed to check if there is a violation or not.,

In a letter, the 10-party alliance has asked the election body to bar the leaders from travelling to different districts to hold meetings.Pointing out the model code of conduct is still in effect in Assam with the results of the three-phased state elections yet to be declared, the alliance says that during the "political transition period, where the status of the government is a care taker government, no minister should visit any district."

"But the Chief Minister and Health and Finance Minister are deliberately violating the MCC of the Election Commission of India. Since last week (April 23), Sarbananda Sonowal has been visiting a number of districts like Nagaon, Morigaon, Majuli etc and holding discussions there with the officials of different departments," it said.

Similarly, Mr Sarma and Minister of State for Health Pijush Hazarika are also making visits to districts like Nagaon, Morigaon and Dima Hasao and holding meetings with government officials there, the complaint stated.

"This is not only violating the MCC of the ECI, but also grossly violates the Covid protocol," the letter claimed, adding that Mr Sarma has announced many government policies related to the management of the pandemic in the state.

Referring to some reports of "manipulation and looting" of electronic voting machines from strong rooms, the signatories of the 10 parties claimed that frequent visits by Sonowal and Sarma have created doubt in the minds of the public.

"Therefore, we urge upon you to restrain the Chief Minister, Health and Finance Minister or any other minister of Assam government to make official visit to any place," the complaint to read.

It also urged the Election Commission to bar the two leaders from making any official comment on policy matters in the interest of maintaining transparency.

The Congress, after being handed a defeat after three consecutive terms in 2016, has forged alliance with its old ally Bodoland People's Front, former arch enemy All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) three Left parties, Lalu Prasad Yadav's the Rashtriya Janata Dal and regional parties such as Anchalik Gana Morcha (AGM), Adivasi National Party (ANP) and Jimochayan (Deori) Peoples Party (JPP) for the state against the BJP-led NDA. Results will be out on May 2.

