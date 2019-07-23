Assam Citizens List: Top Court Extends Deadline To August 31

The court, however, said it is not inclined to order re-verification of the draft list, which left out around 40 lakh people.

All India | Edited by | Updated: July 23, 2019 16:00 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Assam Citizens List: Top Court Extends Deadline To August 31
New Delhi: 

The Supreme Court on Monday extended the deadline for the final publication of Assam's National Register of Citizens (NRC) list from July 31 to August 31.

Attorney General KK Venugopal told the court that the centre and the state government wanted re-verification of the NRC lists as there were only 7.7 per cent illegal migrants found in the border areas even though the state average was 12.7 per cent.

The local officials may not have identified illegal Bangladeshi migrants, he said.

In response, the court said it was not inclined to order re-verification of the draft list.



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

বাংলায় পড়ুন हिंदी में पढ़ें

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Donald TrumpChandrayaan 2Chandra Shekhar AzadKarnatakaDeepika PadukoneHima DasDDAPNR StatusLive TVHOP LiveOppo K3Realme 3iJio GigaFiberGrand i10

................................ Advertisement ................................