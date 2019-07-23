Assam Citizens List: Top Court Extends Deadline To August 31

The Supreme Court on Monday extended the deadline for the final publication of Assam's National Register of Citizens (NRC) list from July 31 to August 31.

Attorney General KK Venugopal told the court that the centre and the state government wanted re-verification of the NRC lists as there were only 7.7 per cent illegal migrants found in the border areas even though the state average was 12.7 per cent.

The local officials may not have identified illegal Bangladeshi migrants, he said.

In response, the court said it was not inclined to order re-verification of the draft list.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.