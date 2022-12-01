'We Bulldozed Madrassa As Per Law': Himanta Sarma's Top 10 Quotes

For you it is a communal statement, for any Left-leaning person, it is a communal remark, but I said this in a national sentiment (on "love jihad" allegations against Aaftab Poonawala, who killed his girlfriend Shraddha Walkar in Delhi).

You will cite examples that suit you. I am saying that love jihad is a reality from a national point of view. The time has come for us to define legally what is love jihad. So far we have ignored it. We have many evidence in our state...If you talk of people's perception - then do you acknowledge that NDTV is anti-Hindu in its reporting - that is also a perception.

I see it (ignoring love jihad) as a politics of appeasement by some. It is a concern for security of women. There is evidence of love jihad. Even in Aaftab Poonawala's polygraph test, it is said that he revealed his actions will take him to jannat. There are reports on it.

For you, you will interpret the case in your way and I will interpret it the way I will. This is the clash between Right and Left, and this will continue over time. Aaftab said clearly in his polygraph test that his place in jannat is there because of his actions.

You talk of bulldozing of mosques, but you never ever report when a temple is removed. BJP governments have removed several temples too for road projects. We have bulldozed madrassas in Assam in accordance with the law as well as the consent of people of the area, including those who have constructed the madrassa.

Post-2002, the Gujarat government took a series of actions to ensure peace in the state since then. There has been lasting peace in Gujarat. No curfews happen now.

There has been peace since 2002 in Gujarat because of what the Gujarat government has done. Action has been taken against rioters. I have to ensure that there is peace in Assam too.

Hindus are peace-loving. They do not indulge in rioting. Hindus as a community do not even believe in jihad. The Hindu community will never indulge in rioting.

Why Gujarat riots happened is for the Supreme Court to give the facts. I am here to talk about government policy. There is now peace in Gujarat.