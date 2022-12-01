Himanta Sarma Speaks On 'Love Jihad', Gujarat Riots To NDTV: Highlights

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma speaks to NDTV. (File)

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma spoke to NDTV about several issues today that ranged from 'Love Jihad' to bulldozing of madrassas in Assam. "We have bulldozed madrassas in Assam in accordance with the law as well as the consent of people of the area, including those who have constructed the madrassa," he said.

Here are the highlights from Himanta Biswa Sarma's interview with NDTV.

On 'Love Jihad' And Shraddha Walkar Murder Case

For you [Love Jihad] is a communal statement, for any left-leaning person, it is a communal remark, but I said this in a national sentiment.

You will cite examples that suit you. I am saying that 'Love Jihad' is a reality from a national point of view.

The time has come to define 'Love Jihad'. My statement on Aaftab is in the national interest. 'Love Jihad' is not a concept, it is a reality.

I see it as a politics of appeasement by some ... it is a concern for the security of women. There is evidence of Love Jihad ... even in Aaftab's polygraph test it is said that he revealed that his actions will take him to jannat. There are reports on it.

For you, you will interpret the case in your way ... and I will interpret it the way I will. This is the clash between right and left - and this will continue over time. Aaftab said clearly in his polygraph test that his place in jannat is there because of his actions.

On Gujarat Riots

Post-2002, the Gujarat government took a series of actions to ensure peace in the state. Since then, there has been a lasting peace in Gujarat. No curfews happen now ... There has been peace since 2002 in Gujarat because of what the Gujarat government has done. Action has been taken against rioters. I have to ensure that there is peace in Assam too.

Hindus are peace-loving. They do not indulge in rioting. Hindus as a community do not even believe in Jihad. Hindu community will never indulge in rioting.

Why Gujarat riots happened is for the Supreme Court to give the facts. I am here to talk about government policy. There is now peace in Gujarat and it is because the government has taken steps. I have to take steps to ensure a lasting peace in Assam too.

Tell me one thing - a riot-convict - can he/she never silently support any political party? Show me a law which says that. If a riot-accused comes to a political rally and stands there silently, how can that be stopped? BJP has not invited them ... in a rally there are tens of thousands of people who come. Can you get a character certificate for each of them?

On Congress

I have wasted 22 years of my life in Congress. There is absolutely no hope for the Congress anymore. If anyone ever tells me they want to leave Congress, I will advise them to do so immediately.

I have never seen in my political life that an MLA has joined a party due to money. Yes, an MLA who is absolutely fed-up and frustrated with the party that they are in, they join another party.

Rahul Gandhi is good-looking, beautiful ... but unfortunately with this beard of his in recent times, he does look like Saddam Hussain. Please take a photo of the two with beards and compare it for yourself and see. Then come and tell me. I also told you about Rahul Gandhi that if he shaves, he will look good.