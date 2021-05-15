Assam Chief Minister Meets Family Of Grenade Victims, Announces Rs 5 Lakh

Himanta Biswa Sarma takes stock of situation at grenade blast site in Tinsukia district.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday visited upper Tinsukia district where a grenade blast left two dead and promised strict action against those involved.

"We will take strong action against the persons who were behind the dastardly act. Peace should be maintain at any cost. We appealed everybody to maintain peace in the area. We would not tolerate such activities any means," he said.

Two others had suffered injuries in the incident which took place at the Tingrai market area under the Digboi police station on Friday. They are currently undergoing treatment at AMCH in Dibrugarh.

After his visit Mr Sarma also met family members of the two killed in the blast at their home in the Tingrai area.

Today visited & met family members of late Surajit Talukdar who was killed in a dastardly grenade blast at Tingrai market in Digboi on Friday. Announced Rs 5 lakh one time financial assistant to next of kin of victims Talukdar and Sanjiv Singh. Asked for best treatment to injured pic.twitter.com/B5yNUD03bS - Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 15, 2021

The chief minister was accompanied by union minister Rameswar Teli, Digboi MLA Suren Phukan, Tinsukia MLA and cabinet minister Sanjay Kisan, Margherita MLA Bhaskar Sharma and Naharkatia MLA Taranga Gogoi during his visit at Tingrai bazar.

The investigation team probing the incident has pinned the blame on ULFA(I), led by Paresh Baruah, which is active in the region. The insurgent group has put out a release, denying any role in the grenade blast.

The grenade blast comes days after a minor boy was killed in a suspected grenade blast at Jagun in the same district.

Twelve-year-old Suraj Hajong was killed in the blast at Khota Sema village on Tuesday.