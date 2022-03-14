Assam Chief Minister, Cabinet To Watch 'The Kashmir Files' In Theatre

Many other BJP-ruled states have exempted the film from entertainment tax.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that he and his entire cabinet would watch 'The Kashmir Files' - the movie depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus - on Tuesday.

In neighbouring Tripura, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb announced that the state government would make screening of Vivek Agnihotri directed Bollywood film tax-free.

"#TheKashmirFilesMovie made by @vivekagnihotri, depicts the heart wrenching struggle and trauma faced by Kashmiri Hindus. To support his movie and encourage the people of the state to watch it, #Tripura govt has decided to make it tax-free in #Tripura," tweeted Mr Deb.

In Assam, however, there's no separate entertainment tax on movie screenings in cinema halls.

The film stars Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty, and Pallavi Joshi among others.

