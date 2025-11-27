Assam Cabinet Approves Report On Scheduled Tribe Status For 6 Communities

In a significant move ahead of next year's Assembly elections, the Assam government has approved the Group of Ministers (GoM) report recommending that the Centre grant Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to six communities of the state.

The decision comes amid sustained protests by these communities over their long-pending demand. If the Centre grants approval, Assam will be categorised as a tribal state.

Today's #AssamCabinet meeting was historic in many ways wherein we resolved:



✅Steps initiated for Vrindavani Vastra Museum.

✅ Clearance to GoM Report on ST recognition for certain indigenous communities.

✅ New service rules for ASSTC teachers. pic.twitter.com/xcwQDTRITQ — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 26, 2025

GoM Report On Scheduled Tribe Status Cleared

The Assam Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, met last evening at Lok Sewa Bhawan and approved several key decisions.

One of the major decisions was clearing the GoM report on granting ST status to six major communities - Tai Ahom, Chutia, Moran, Motok, Koch-Rajbongshi and Tea Tribes (Adivasis). The GoM was headed by Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu, with Ministers Pijush Hazarika and Keshab Mahanta as members.

The report will now be placed before the Assam Legislative Assembly and subsequently forwarded to the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India.

"The report will be placed in the Assam Legislative Assembly and thereafter sent to the Ministry of Home Affairs," the Chief Minister said. "I hope that this report will represent the aspirations of all of us."

He added that the Tribal Affairs Department would send the report to the Assembly today.

"Tomorrow (November 27), the Tribal Affairs department will send this report to the Assam assembly, and the Speaker of the state assembly will allow the report to be tabled in the ongoing session of the state assembly. The Speaker will decide when the report will be tabled," the Chief Minister had said on Wednesday, ANI reported.

Land Transfer For State-Of-The-Art Heritage Museum

The Cabinet also approved the modification and transfer of three bighas of land from the Government Muga Farm at Reshom Nagar, Khanapara, under the Handloom, Textiles & Sericulture Department, to the Cultural Affairs Department.

The land will be used to set up a modern museum dedicated to preserving and showcasing Assam's rich textile heritage. To be developed with support from JSW I&P Holdings Pvt. Ltd., the museum will feature the historic Vrindavani Vastra, which is being brought on loan from the British Museum, London.