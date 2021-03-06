Lurinjyoti Gogoi's Party Announces 1st List Of Candidates For Assam Assembly Polls

Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) announced the names of 18 candidates for the first phase.

The newly-formed Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) on Friday announced the names of 18 candidates for the first phase of assembly elections with its president Lurinjyoti Gogoi contesting from the oil town of Duliajan.

AJP's general secretary Jagadish Bhuyan will contest from Sadiya, while its alliance partner Raijor Dal is still holding discussions on nominations and may announce its list on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference, Mr Gogoi and Mr Bhuyan said the list of candidates for the remaining phases will be announced later.

AJP, which was formed by AASU and Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) following the anti-CAA protests, fielded Raju Phukan from Sarupathar, Chittaranjan Basumatar from Dhemaji, Pawan Saikia from Khumtai, Shatrughan Sasoni from Dhekiajuli and Ajay Tanti from Rangapara.

In central Assam, the party nominated Anjar Hussain from Dhing and Arup Kumar Saikia from Batadroba.

AJP announced the names of Anand Chandra Das from Dergaon, Ribulya Gogoi from Nazira, Dipen Tanti from Thowra, Achyut Saikia from Bihpuria, Ajit Buragohain from Dibrugarh, Rajiv Kumar Hazarika from Mariani, Shamsher Singh from Tinsukia, Satyajit Regon from Dhakuakhana and Sanjay Kumar Deb from Margherita.

Polls in the state will be held in three phases, starting with elections to 47 constituencies spread across eleven districts of Upper Assam, North Bank and parts of central Assam on March 27.