BJP Steps Up Preparations For Assam Polls With Nitin Nabin's Visit

As Assam inches closer to the Assembly elections scheduled in early 2026, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stepped up its preparations with the visit of National Working President Nitin Nabin on Friday, who urged the party workers to increase engagement at the booth level and deepen their connection with the people.

While addressing the party workers in Guwahati, Nabin launched the party's campaign, 'Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot' (My booth is the strongest), urging the party workers to take BJP's development goals and welfare initiatives to the grassroots level.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the two-day BJP Assam state executive meeting, Nabin said the party will create 3,400 more booths in the state.

"Earlier, we had 28,000 booths in Assam. Now we will increase the number of booths to 31,400 before the elections. Our focus should be on newly created polling booths and strengthening grassroots outreach," Nabin said.

"Booth workers play the central role in defining the party's future," Nabin said, praising the commitment and energy of the party workers. He described them as the "driving force" behind the BJP's growth in the state.

Nabin emphasised that the BJP's success in Assam depends on effectively communicating the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the achievements of the NDA government to every household.

"Only three months are left for the polls. From now on, every party member should work to help the NDA win maximum seats. We should work for the party, not for the individual. That is the BJP's motto," Nabin said.

"Not just national or state-level success, we should also highlight the micro-level success of the party," he added.

Highlighting the unity of the alliance, Nabin said, "Our focus should be on alliance partners. We should ensure NDA's victory, not just BJP's."

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma welcomed Nabin at the Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, and his Assam visit is being seen as part of the BJP's broader strategy to consolidate its organisational base well ahead of the elections.

"Our target is to secure over 50 per cent of the vote share. If the people give us 60 seats and allow us to form the government, that is enough. We are confident that the NDA will form a government," the Chief Minister said.

'NDA Will Not Allow Votes, Land Rights Of Citizens To Be Taken'

Speaking about the BJP's efforts to remove illegal immigrants from the state, Nabin said that the NDA will not allow the rights of citizens over vote, land, or welfare schemes to be taken away by anyone.

"We have seen how our lands were encroached by illegal immigrants, how our rights were taken away. People trusted the BJP and the NDA government, and we started a drive against illegal immigrants," Nabin said.

He added that infiltration was earlier passed off as 'normal' in the state, as then-governments remained silent due to 'vote bank' politics, but the BJP and NDA are working to send back the illegal migrants.

"There are some who depend on infiltration to win elections, but the NDA will not allow it. People will be allowed to choose their own government. Those who love this land, the Tiranga and the Constitution are citizens of our country, and their rights to vote, land or schemes will not be allowed to be taken away," news agency PTI quoted Nabin as saying.

Nabin further added, "Before the Bihar polls, the Congress has alleged vote chori on the BJP. But after the result in Bihar, everything has been crystal clear."

The inaugural session of the two-day meet was attended by 900 people, including Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, the party's national vice-president Baijayant Jay Panda, Union Minister Pabitra Margherita, national general secretary (organisation) BL Santosh and state general secretary (organisation) Rabindra Raju.

(With inputs from agencies)

